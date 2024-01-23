New Hampshire primary voters did not have good reviews for Nikki Haley, as shown by various clips across social media of news outlets speaking to voters, many of whom say they are backing former President Donald Trump.

“You go by what she’s done and what she says she’s going to do. I’m going by what she hasn’t done,” one voter told Fox News. “I look at our president and I think about what he has done.”

“I think that he’s followed through and then some, so it’s unfair for her to push it back off you. If she doesn’t do well, that’s on her,” the woman added, as another voter described Haley as being “very accusatory”:

New Hampshire voters rip Nikki Haley for awful interview pic.twitter.com/Dlhu30iWR9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 23, 2024

Another voter said he chose to back Trump over Haley due to the former president’s foreign policy:

New Hampshire voter chooses President Trump over Nikki Haley based on foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/abUsIiVEh4 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 23, 2024

Fox News, visiting voters at The Tavern in Bedford, New Hampshire, also asked the crowd who they were voting for — Trump or Haley. Just one individual said they were voting for Haley. When asked who was voting for Trump, hands flew up across the room, accompanied by claps and cheers:

WATCH: Voters in New Hampshire diner send Nikki Haley a bad omen on morning of her final campaign day: REPORTER: “Who is going to support Nikki Haley today?” VOTERS: … REPORTER: “Ok. We got one!” REPORTER: “And who plans on supporting Donald Trump?” VOTERS: *erupt* pic.twitter.com/8DpRYja1Jt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2024

NEW HAMPSHIRE LOVES TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/7NcgohjmwA — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 23, 2024

MSNBC spoke to New Hampshire voters in Goffstown, New Hampshire — one of whom revealed he changed his vote this morning.

“I changed my vote this morning. Instead of voting for Haley, I voted for Donald Trump,” he told the reporter.

“I think the primary’s over,” he said when asked why he changed his vote. “You know, Mr. Trump’s going to be our next candidate”:

New Hampshire voter: "I changed my vote this morning. Instead of voting for Haley, I voted for Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/oWL1aEcCLB — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) January 23, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also shared a clip from Goffstown, showing a cluster of Trump supporters holding signs, cheering on Trump:

The final figures from RealClearPolling show Trump leading Haley by an average of 19.3 points.