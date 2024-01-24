Another Boeing Plane Sees Critical Failure as 757’s Nose Wheel Falls Off Before Takeoff

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 jet taxiing on the runway with 184 passengers on board at Atlanta’s international airport was forced to abort takeoff when a nose wheel fell off and parted ways with the stricken flight.

The wheel “came off and rolled down the hill” as the flight was waiting to begin its journey, according to a report from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Delta confirmed the incident on the plane scheduled to fly from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Bogota, Colombia.

“Delta Flight 982 ATL/BOG was taxiing for departure when a nose gear tire came loose from the landing gear,” Delta said in a statement Wednesday, NBC News reports.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The plane was put back into service the next day, Delta said.

None of the passengers or six crew members were hurt in the incident, according to the FAA’s preliminary report.

Those events come as another blow to Boeing’s name.

On Jan. 5 an Alaska Airlines jet had a door plug blow out shortly after takeoff when the plane was at 16,000 feet, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the jet, as Breitbart News reported.