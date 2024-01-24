Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Endorses Trump for President

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the wake of his primary victories in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Kennedy said that he waited to give the endorsement in a spirit of competition until seeing that the former president had won the New Hampshire primary.

“Competition makes us all better, so I let the primary play out, but this thing’s over,” he posted on X. “It’s going to be President Trump versus President Biden: A choice between hope and more hurt. It’s not even close. I choose hope. I am endorsing Pres. Trump and look forward to working with him.”

John Kennedy’s endorsement follows that of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“American families and workers deserve a president who will stand up for them and their safety, rescue us from failed Bidenomics, and restore our nation to greatness,” Scalise said earlier this month. “In this race, there is one man who has a proven track record of being able to save our country and get us back on track: Donald Trump. He has done it once before, and I know he will do it again.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to certify Biden’s election and who voted to impeach Trump, has issued no comment on the matter.

Trump’s primary opponent, Nikki Haley, has given no indication that she plans to drop out of the race, even though GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she should exit soon.

“Looking at the math and the path going forward and I don’t see it for Nicki Haley. I think she ran a great campaign. The message from the voters is clear,” said McDaniel. “We need to unite around our eventual nominee which is going to be Donald Trump. We need to be sure we beat Joe Biden. It’s 10 months away until the November election. We can’t wait any longer to put our foot on the gas to beat the worst president who kept our borders opened and allowed fentanyl to pour through and allowed rampant inflation.”

