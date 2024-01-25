Sen. John Barrasso’s Wife Dead of Brain Cancer

Sen. John Barrasso’s (R-WY) wife has passed away following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Barrasso, who is the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, announced Thursday that his wife, Bobbi, died after fighting glioblastoma, a type of cancer that causes brain tumors.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” the senator said in a statement obtained by Fox News:

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.

Bobbi died Wednesday evening in the city of Casper, in Central Wyoming.

The aggressive cancer “originates from glial cells, or non-neuronal cells that provide support and protection for neuron in the nervous system,” the outlet reported.

It is the most common primary brain cancer — cancer that starts in the brain — with around 12,000 cases diagnosed in the United States each year, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Barrasso announced that his wife had undergone a successful surgical removal of an intracranial lesion in February 2022.

The couple met in Casper and got married in 2008. They have three children together.

Bobbi had also previously fought and beaten breast cancer.

Former Arizona Sen. John McCain (R) and former Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D) both passed away from glioblastoma, as well as President Joe Biden’s late son, Beau.

The disease kills approximately 10,000 Americans every year.