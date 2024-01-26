Poll: Biden’s 3rd-Year Job Approval Average Worst Since Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden’s average job approval rating across his third year in office languished at the lowest point of any U.S. president since Jimmy Carter was in the White House, a Gallup poll released Thursday shows.

Biden’s third year extended from Jan. 20, 2023, to Jan. 19, 2024 during which time he had an average job approval rating of 39.8 percent, the Gallup poll reveals.

The Hill points out Biden, whose current job approval rating is 41 percent, fared the worst in polls of all presidents’ ratings since Carter, whose third-year polling average was 37.4 percent before he went on to lose his subsequent reelection campaign.

Carter’s third year in office included some historic low points, including the Iran hostage crisis, soaring gas prices, unemployment levels, and double-digit inflation.

Biden fared worse in his third year than former President Donald Trump, whose average job approval in his third year was 42 percent, the report notes.

Biden’s third-year average was lower than both his first-year (48.9 percent) and second-year (41.0 percent) averages.

Though better than his third-year average, his first- and second-year ratings also ranked as the second lowest for recent presidents, ahead of only Trump in both years.

Biden registered new personal lows of 37 percent job approval in April, October and November 2023 surveys.

Gallup points out since September 2021, after the troubled withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Biden’s approval rating has ranged from the high 30s to low 40s.

Before that, during the first six months of his presidency, he enjoyed majority-level approval ratings.

The president’s struggling economy, the top issue among voters, is now among the greatest threats to his prospects of a White House return in 2024, as Breitbart News reported.

Gaining control of the porous southern border is also a key factor in voters’ minds.