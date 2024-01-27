WATCH: Fetterman Mocks Pro-Palestinian Protesters at His Home by Waving Israeli Flag from Rooftop

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) defied pro-Palestinian protesters who targeted his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Friday night by climbing to the roof and unfurling an Israeli flag.

As the crowd chanted, “Fetterman, Fetterman, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide,” Fetterman did the opposite of hiding, emerging on his rooftop and proudly waving the flag of the Jewish state.

After being elected in 2022 as a left-wing “progressive,” following a stroke he suffered during the campaign, Fetterman has surprised many observers by emerging as a champion of Israel, as well as by adopting other centrist or conservative policies.

Earlier this month, as Breitbart News noted, Fetterman blasted South Africa’s “hypocrisy” for bringing a case against Israel at The Hague and accusing the Jewish state of “genocide.”

“Maybe you ought to sit this one out!”

A fiery @SenFettermanPA responds to the libelous claims made against @Israel by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.https://t.co/7pKvOr1eKA pic.twitter.com/1I9BJoSAdW — Dovi Safier (@safier) January 11, 2024

Fetterman’s determined defense of Israel, and his shift on topics like fossil fuels, border security, and trade, have prompted some pundits to joke that he is becoming more conservative as he regains brain function.

