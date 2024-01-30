Donald Trump Stays on Illinois’ Primary Ballot: Election Board Rejects Ban

Simon Kent

Illinois’ election board announced Tuesday it is keeping former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary ballot.

The confirmation comes a week before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether the Republican’s alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him from the presidency.

The attempt to keep Trump’s name off Illinois’ March 19 primary ballot by raising federal constitutional questions is similar to efforts in several other states.

AP reports the eight-member board’s unanimous ruling comes after its hearing officer, a retired judge and Republican, found a “preponderance of the evidence” shows Trump is ineligible to run for president because he violated a constitutional ban on those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

But the hearing officer recommended the board let the courts make the ultimate decision.

The board, composed of four Democrats and four Republicans, agreed with a recommendation from its lawyer to let Trump remain on the ballot by determining it didn’t have the authority to determine whether he violated the constitution, the AP report sets out.

The issue will likely be decided at a higher court, with the U.S. Supreme Court scheduled next week to hear arguments in Trump’s appeal of a Colorado ruling declaring him ineligible for the presidency in that state.

