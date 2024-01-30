Poll: Two-Thirds Say They Get Poor Value from Paying Tax to Joe Biden

About two-thirds of American taxpayers believe the value they receive from paying taxes to President Joe Biden is poor, polling conducted by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC revealed.

Fewer than 25 percent of Americans said they receive good value for paying taxes.

Most taxpayers do not want to pay more taxes even if they receive more value. Fifty percent would prefer the federal government to tax less and provide less value. On the state sales tax level, 43 percent said they would pay less for less value. Forty-three percent said the same for local property tax.

Sixty-six percent do not have confidence in how Joe Biden’s federal bureaucracy spends their hard-earned tax dollars. Fifty-eight percent said the same of their state government.

Another two-thirds said their federal income taxes, state sales taxes, and local property taxes are way too high.

About 60 percent said Biden’s federal income tax is “unfair.” Fifty-nine percent said the same about local property tax, along with 52 percent who said state sales tax is unfair.

“Whether it is local, state, or federal taxes, most people want lower taxes and are skeptical of the value they receive from these taxes,” David Sterrett, a principal research scientist with the AP-NORC Center, told the Hill. “Many people view these taxes as unfair and believe they are most burdensome on middle-income families.”

The poll sampled 1,024 adults between December 14-28, 2023, with a ± 4.2-percent margin of error.

