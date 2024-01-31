House Republicans plan to vote on articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas next week, accusing him of violating federal law by opening the nation’s southern border.

Early Wednesday morning, the House Homeland Security Committee voted 18-15 to recommend articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. The committee’s Republicans, led by Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), voted in favor while Democrats voted against impeachment.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) said lawmakers can expect to vote on impeachment against Mayorkas next week.

“Last night the House Homeland Security Committee advanced articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas for violating his oath of office, willfully refusing to comply with federal immigration laws, and lying to Congress. Expect a full House vote next week,” Scalise said.

Likewise, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has thrown his support behind impeachment, praising Green’s committee “for conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation into Secretary Mayorkas’ failed leadership of the department and his role in the ongoing border crisis.”

The articles of impeachment against Mayorkas accuse him of repeatedly violating federal law “regarding immigration and border security,” including exceeding his authority to use parole as a way to release millions of illegal aliens into American communities:

Alejandro N. Mayorkas paroled aliens en masse in order to release them from mandatory detention, despite the fact that, as the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concluded in Texas v. Biden, F.4th 928 (2021), “parol[ing] every alien [DHS] cannot detain is the opposite of the ‘case-by-case basis’ determinations required by law” and “DHS’s pretended power to parole aliens while ignoring the limitations Congress imposed on the parole power [is] not nonenforcement; it’s misenforcement, suspension of the INA, or 4 both.”

[Emphasis added] Alejandro N. Mayorkas created, reopened, or expanded a series of categorical parole programs never authorized by Congress for foreign nationals outside of the United States, including for certain Central American minors, Ukrainians, Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Colombians, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and Hondurans, which enabled hundreds of thousands of inadmissible aliens to enter the United States in violation of the laws enacted by Congress. [Emphasis added]

The articles of impeachment also accuse Mayorkas of putting national security at risk.

“In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the United States on an annual basis with many unlawfully remaining in the United States,” the articles read. “His refusal to obey the law is not only an offense against the separation of powers in the Constitution of the United States, it also threatens our national security and has had a dire impact on communities across the country.”

House Republicans need only a simple majority to impeach Mayorkas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.