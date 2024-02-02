Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 8 Points in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by eight points in the battleground state of Georgia, a Fox News poll released Thursday revealed.

The survey found Trump not only leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup but doing so with majority support, garnering 51 percent to Biden’s 43 percent — a difference of eight percentage points. This is significant, as .3 percent separated the two in 2020’s general election matchup.

While the survey, predictably, found Trump leading groups such as evangelicals and conservatives, it also found him with a 20-point advantage over Biden among independents, leading the 81 year old with 51 percent support to 31 percent support.

Interestingly, younger voters — those under the age of 35 — are also giving Trump a seven-point advantage, choosing him over Biden 50 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

Further, voters tend to trust Trump more than Biden on key issues such as immigration and border security and the economy — +21 and +18 in favor of Trump over Biden, respectively.

Per Fox News:

Trump comes out on top on most issues. More Georgia voters trust Trump than Biden to handle immigration/border security (+21 Trump better to handle), the economy (+18), Israel-Hamas (+15) and Ukraine-Russia (+11). Voters are split on health care (+2 Trump), election integrity (+1 Trump) and abortion (even). The only issue where Biden comes out on top is climate change (+5 Biden).

Trump continues to maintain his lead over Biden even when third-party candidates are involved. In that scenario, Trump leads with 45 percent support — still eight points ahead of Biden, who garners 37 percent support. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. follows with eight percent support, followed by Cornel West with three percent and Jill Stein with one percent.

Trump’s advantage in Georgia could very well have something to do with the negative sentiments about the state of the economy, as the survey found that a plurality of Georgians, 44 percent, feel as though they are falling behind financially.

More via Fox News:

When asked the most important issue in deciding their vote this November, 62% say the economy is extremely important, followed by election integrity (53%), health care (51%) and immigration/border security (46%). Abortion comes in at 40%, while all other issues fall under 30%: the Israel-Hamas war (28%), climate change (27%) and the Ukraine-Russia war (23%).

🇺🇲 SWING STATES: Fox News Poll GEORGIA

Trump: 51% (+8)

Biden: 43%

.

Trump: 45% (+8)

Biden: 37%

RFK Jr: 8%

West: 3%

Stein: 1%

—

WISCONSIN

Trump: 47% (=)

Biden: 47%

.

Trump: 42% (+3)

Biden: 39%

RFK Jr: 7%

Stein: 2%

West: 1% 538 Rank:16 (2.8/3) | RVs | 1/26-30 pic.twitter.com/RWGDw3ZQjx — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 2, 2024

The survey was taken January 26-30, among 1,119 Georgia registered voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

This is not the only survey as of late that shows Trump with an advantage in the Peach State. An AJC poll released in January also found Trump leading Biden in Georgia by eight points — 45 percent to Biden’s 37 percent: