The impeachment inquiry on Thursday focused its sights on Hollywood producer Lanette Phillips, who introduced Hunter Biden in 2019 to his lawyer, Kevin Morris, and art dealer, Georges Bergès.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) requested Phillips appear for a transcribed interview as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Republicans say that witness testimony shows Phillips introduced Hunter to Morris at a fundraiser at her home for Joe Biden in 2019. Shortly after the meeting, Morris began lending Hunter $6.5 million.

Morris, dubbed Hunter’s “sugar brother” and “fixer,” also took control of Hunter’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, he told investigators in January, confirming Breitbart News’s exclusive in April. BHR Partners has about $3 billion currently invested around the world, its website says.

Morris also told the House impeachment inquiry that he had “no ulterior motive” in mind when developing a financial relationship with Hunter.

“Given Hunter Biden’s long record of influence peddling, the Committees seek to understand whether Kevin Morris’s substantial financial support for Hunter Biden was intended to benefit, curry favor with, or gain access to Joe Biden,” Comer and Jordan wrote Phillips in a letter obtained by Breitbart News. “As the person who introduced Morris to Hunter Biden, the Committees believe that you have information relevant to that question.”

Through Morris, Hunter formed a business relationship with Bergès, who the Republicans say facilitated $1.5 million in art sales, including purchases by Kevin Morris and Elizabeth Naftali, a Democrat donor. After Naftali bought Hunter art, Joe Biden appointed her as a Commission Member of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Hunter Biden’s art sales worry Republicans due to the often-nefarious nature of the art world:

Money laundering is a major issue in the industry, according to a 2020 Senate report.

Some Republicans believe the Biden family business laundered money.

Hunter stiffed Bergès for swanky art exhibitions, Bergès told House Oversight and Judiciary committees in January, according to a transcript reviewed by Breitbart News. Hunter Biden knew the identities of 70 percent of his “anonymous” art buyers, Bergès said, contradicting the White House’s claim that the president’s son was “not involved in the sale or discussions about the sale of his art,” and that he would not be “informed” of “who is purchasing his art.”

“The Committees must understand the nature of Hunter Biden’s art endeavor,” the lawmakers continued to Phillips. “Indeed, the high-dollar sales of paintings by a novice like Hunter Biden raise considerable suspicion given his years of peddling access to his father and capitalizing on the Biden name.”

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.