J.D. Vance: Senate Immigration Plan Means ‘the Border Never Closes’

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) on Sunday said that a good summary of the establishment immigration bill is the “border never closes.”

“The border never closes” is a good summary of this bill, and of Joe Biden’s policy. I can understand why Chris Murphy supports it. I cannot imagine why any Republican supports this atrocious proposal,” Vance said.

"The border never closes" is a good summary of this bill, and of Joe Biden's policy. I can understand why Chris Murphy supports it. I cannot imagine why any Republican supports this atrocious proposal. https://t.co/ekv7LJ8qbO — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 5, 2024

The Senate released its long-awaited border bill, which as Breitbart News’s editor Neil Munro described, would only increase the flow of immigrants into America.

Vance continued, “The House is impeaching Mayorkas next week while the Senate will be voting to give him massive discretion to … not enforce the border. Why would any Republican vote for this?”

The House is impeaching Mayorkas next week while the Senate will be voting to give him massive discretion to …not enforce the border. Why would any Republican vote for this? https://t.co/7PI8uqIWfJ — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 5, 2024

Vance is not the only Senate Republican to oppose the Senate immigration bill.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said:

It is against the law for an individual to illegally cross into our country — it’s incredible that still needs to be said. We are a nation of law and order, yet the Biden administration has allowed over 8.8 million illegal immigrants to flood our border. Meanwhile, at least 85,000 migrant children have gone missing under the watch of Biden’s HHS as cartels and unvetted sponsors take advantage of them. That is unacceptable, and allowing even one immigrant to enter our country illegally is unacceptable. I will never vote to make illegal immigration legal, and I will not support this deal. [Emphasis added]

She added, “If my Democratic colleagues are serious about working with us to secure the border, they should call for a vote on the Secure the Border Act (H.R.2), which arrived in the Senate on May 15 and has languished without even a hearing.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.