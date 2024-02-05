Sen. Marco Rubio: ‘The Border Deal Is an Easy NO’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) came out against the Senate border bill after it was unveiled Sunday evening.

“The ‘border deal’ is an easy NO. It reads like a parody of an actual border security bill,” he posted on X.

The “border deal” is an easy NO. It reads like a parody of an actual border security bill. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 5, 2024

Rubio is part of a growing list of Senate Republicans who have come out since Sunday as a “no” on the bill.

The Immigration Accountability Project, a group advocating for securing the U.S.-Mexico border, highlighted some of the bill’s worst provisions in a graphic.

.@SenatorLankford @SenMikeRounds So much for liars, internet rumors, and Russian propaganda. Everything we reported would be in the bill three weeks ago, is in the bill. We'll be awaiting your apologies.. pic.twitter.com/7d6n3twFAE — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) February 5, 2024

As Breitbart News’ Neil Munro reported, the bill was assembled behind closed doors by a tight circle of establishment advocates — and their business donors.

They included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who appointed three senators to negotiate a plan with the White House. The three senators were Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).

The White House side was advised by Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has already indicated that the Senate bill would be dead on arrival in the House.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.