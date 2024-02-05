Sen. Ted Cruz Calls Senate Border Bill a ‘Stinking Pile of Crap’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the Senate border bill a “stinking pile of crap,” indicating he will vote against the bill if it comes up for a vote on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Cruz posted on X on Sunday evening:

Two weeks ago, at a Senate press conference, I said this deal was a “stinking pile of crap.” It turns out my assessment was too generous. #BidensOpenBorders

On Monday, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), became the first member of Senate GOP leadership to publicly announce opposition — sending a signal to Senate candidates to oppose the politically toxic deal, as reported by Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye.

“I can’t support a bill that doesn’t secure the border, provides taxpayer funded lawyers to illegal immigrants and gives billions to radical open borders groups,” Daines posted on X, adding, “I’m a no.”

The bill, unveiled Sunday, would provide a measly $650 million to continue building a border wall, while $48 billion in American taxpayer money would be sent to Ukraine, as Breitbart News’s John Binder reported.

The bill was negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he worked on it closely with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Schumer told Punchbowl News, “I have never worked more closely with Leader McConnell on any piece of legislation as we did on this,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday.

