Senate Bill Gives Ukraine 75 Times as Much Funding as U.S. Border Wall

A Senate bill would provide a measly $650 million to continue building a border wall at the United States-Mexico border while Ukraine would be sent $48 billion in American taxpayer money.

The bill, negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), would give Ukraine nearly $50 billion in U.S. tax dollars to defend its borders from Russian invasion.

At the same time, the bill spends just $650 million “to build and reinforce miles and miles of new border wall,” according to Lankford’s office. That funding is likely to build only a couple dozen miles of border wall.

The little funding for the border wall compared to Ukraine’s check comes as a record number of American adults support building barriers along the border to stem illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Last year, a record 4-in-7 registered American voters, or a 57 percent majority, supported building additional border walls — including 62 percent of white voters, 49 percent of Hispanics, and 58 percent of those earning less than $50,000.

