President Joe Biden blamed former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” for the broken border system and his administration’s expected failure to convince Congress to pass a $118 billion bill that would allot $20 billion for border security but $60 billion for Ukraine.

“Now, all indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? A simple reason: Donald Trump,” Biden said during a public address on Tuesday.

He claimed that Trump thinks the bill is “bad for him politically,” and, therefore, it is being opposed by Republicans in the House and Senate.

He also put all the blame on Trump for the record levels of illegal immigrants streaming through the border, not his own policies and lack of enforcement of the law.

Randy Clark / Breitbart

“Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” he said.

“It’s time for Republicans in Congress to show courage, to show spine, to make it clear to the American people that you work for them, not for anyone else. I know who I work for — I work for the American people,” he claimed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) plans to bring the Senate border bill to the floor on Wednesday, but Republicans are poised to block it.

The bill would give the administration the ability to expel illegal immigrants, but only if an average threshold of border crossers is reached.

