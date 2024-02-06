The Democrats reportedly brought Rep. Al Green (D-TX) into the U.S. House on Tuesday just after he had surgery so he could vote against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Rep. Green reportedly appeared in the House while still in hospital garb to cast a surprise ballot that might have been a deciding factor in keeping Mayorkas from being impeached — a move Republicans have been pushing for since last year, accusing him of refusing to comply with the law when enforcing the southern border with Mexico.

“Then, like a scene out of a political thriller, Representative Al Green, Democrat of Texas, appeared at the last moment to cast a surprise ballot — from a wheelchair, wearing blue hospital clothing and tan socks. He voted no,” the New York Times noted on Tuesday night.

“Mr. Green’s vote was decisive. It tied up the measure, 215 to 215, and handed a stunning defeat to Speaker Mike Johnson,” it added.

Dem Rep. Al Greene – wheeled in just as the vote appeared headed toward a tie, no shoes on, in what looked like hospital scrubs as pants – said he had surgery. But came to vote against the impeachment. Hakeem Jeffries shook his hand after he arrived — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) February 6, 2024

Green told reporters during an interview from his hospital bed that he came to vote without knowing it would be such a deciding factor. He had previously undergone abdominal surgery last Friday.

“I was determined to cast the vote long before — I had no idea how close it was going to be,” Green said. “I didn’t come assuming that my vote was going to make a difference. I came because it was personal.”

“I had to cast this vote because this is a good, decent man whose reputation should not be besmirched,” Green said of Mayorkas

Green famously tried to impeach former President Donald Trump three times during his tenure and failed each one.

The Times noted that Green went “straight to the attending physician’s office on the first floor of the Capitol, where his blood pressure and temperature were monitored.”

“He insisted on being brought up for the impeachment vote — ‘not to make a dramatic entrance,’ he said, but because ‘this was a vote that was important to me,” it added.

As Breitbart News reported, Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas with a historic 216-214 vote against impeachment.

“Reps. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) announced before the vote they would vote against impeachment. They were joined by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) in voting with unified Democrats,” it said. “After the vote was decided, Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) voted nay, but only for procedural reasons so that the House may vote on the measure again at some point.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.