Nikki Haley Loses to ‘None of These Candidates’ in Nevada Primary

Former United States Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley lost the Nevada Republican primary to “None of these candidates” in a humiliating blow to her election prospects.

“None of the these candidates” took 62.9 percent of the vote, while Haley came in at 30.8 percent. The two other well-known candidates listed on the ballot are no longer in the race: former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC).

Former President Donald Trump did not participate in the primary, since the Nevada Republican Party is discouraging participation in the state-run primary and it has no state delegates bound to the results.

Instead, the Nevada GOP will hold a statewide caucus on Thursday, with delegates bound to the results, as explained by Decision Desk HQ.

Candidates who participated in Tuesday’s primary are ineligible to participate in Thursday’s primary, and thus, Haley will not be on Thursday’s ballot or eligible to earn any of the state’s delegates. Republican voters can vote in both the primary and the caucus.

Tuesday’s primary was a humiliating blow to Haley, since she is the only Republican presidential candidate still in the race who was on the ballot, and could not muster enough support to beat “None of these candidates.”

