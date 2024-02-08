Weigh to Go: Finnish Airline Will Start Weighing Passengers and Their Luggage

Finland’s national airline Finnair will reportedly start weighing passengers along with their carry-on luggage to estimate the plane’s weight before take-off.

Finnair told reporters that they began their new policy this past Monday.

“So far, more than 500 volunteer customers have participated in the weigh-ins,” spokeswoman Kaisa Tikkanen said.

Finnair said it wants to have an accurate weight of the plane and its passengers for safety purposes. The airline assured passengers that their data would not be leaked.

“Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight, so you can participate in the study with peace of mind,” said Satu Munnukka, head of ground processes at Finnair.

Some social media users found the plan “cruel,” fearing it could lead to fat-shaming overweight passengers. Per the Daily Mail:

People said that the news meant that they would ‘not flying Finnair any time soon,’ while others welcomed the plan ‘one way of solving the obesity crisis.’ One user has lashed out at the airline, stating that she would not be travelling via Finnair, because she ‘won’t be fat shamed by a bloody airline,’ adding that she never weighs herself out of choice. Another furious user said: ‘Finnair are to start weighing their passengers? Have I read that correctly? I am utterly shocked! And disgusted’. Others went as far as describing the move as ‘draconian’, with one user posting: ‘Finnair’s weigh in rules are not about passenger safety. No airplane has ever crashed because of overweight passengers. This is draconian law and nanny state.’

Just last year, Korean Air, the largest airline in the country, announced it would start weighing passengers at Gimpo Airport on domestic routes.