Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA) declared President Joe Biden “unfit” for office following his press conference on Thursday, during which he angrily scolded a special counsel for questioning his cognitive abilities.

“The President’s press conference this evening further confirmed on live television what the Special Counsel report outlined. He is not fit to be President,” the speaker declared on X.

President Joe Biden angrily attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur during his press conference on Thursday for mentioning in a recent report that the president had trouble remembering when his son Beau died.

As Breitbart News reported, Robert Hur said in his report that the president has suffered from cognitive decline, which has affected his memory. Hur even used this as a basis to recommend that he not be prosecuted for “willfully” retaining classified documents. Per the report:

The report says the investigation “uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” but does not establish guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Yet Hur’s assessment of Biden’s “significantly limited” memory also played a part in his decision not to prosecute. We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report states. “Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt.” “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” Hur’s report is riddled with examples and assessments that Biden’s mental faculties and memory have deteriorated, saying, “Mr. Biden’s memory also appeared to have significant limitations.” Shockingly, the report says, “He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

For Hur to have included that special detail about his inability to remember when Beau died in his report, the president lashed out during the press conference, saying, “how the hell dare he!”

“There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself: ‘wasn’t any of their damn business,’” the president said on Thursday.

