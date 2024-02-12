Donald Trump Jr Highlights Ad Exposing Establishment Politician Frank LaRose as ‘Left-Wing, Pro-Trans’

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday highlighted an ad exposing Ohio Secretary of State and Senate Republican candidate Frank LaRose’s pro-LGBTQ+ agenda, backing of taxpayer funding for abortion providers, and support of an LGBTQ group that believes children should be allowed to “transition” without notifying parents.

“The great state of Ohio helped put Trump in the White House and JD Vance in the senate, so I have no doubt they’ll elect the real conservative @berniemoreno over leftwing, pro-trans Frank LaRose,” Trump Jr. said.

The great state of Ohio helped put Trump in the White House and JD Vance in the senate, so I have no doubt they’ll elect the real conservative @berniemoreno over leftwing, pro-trans Frank LaRose. pic.twitter.com/wTJRYxEysL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2024

“Can you trust Frank LaRose,” the narrator in the Buckeye Values PAC ad asked rhetorically.

“He’s called a champion for trans equality, supports, taxpayer funding for abortion provider Planned Parenthood, and here’s LaRose on a liberal group that wants minors to ‘transition’ without notifying parents,” the narrator continued.

Quoting LaRose, the video stated, “To my friends from Equality Ohio, congratulations on 15 years of fighting to make Ohio better and more equal.”

“Frank LaRose, you just can’t trust him,” the narrator concluded.

Breitbart News had reported that Democrat megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, who visited the island of alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, donated to LaRose.

In 2022, Hoffman donated $13,700 to LaRose. Hoffman was also once a fellow at the Aspen Institute, a George Soros-funded globalist institution described as a “retreat for the liberal elite.”

Hoffman once spent $4.5 million to work with several media firms and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to produce ads attacking former President Donald Trump. He also backed E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Trump.

