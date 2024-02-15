Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, a migrant teen, has been charged with participating in a robbery of a Macy’s store just weeks after he allegedly engaged in a mob assault on police officers.

Gomez-Izquiel, 19, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with robbery and petit larceny for allegedly robbing a Macy’s store in Queen. He and three others allegedly entered the Queens Center Mall on Tuesday and participated in a coordinated effort to steal clothes and other products. Per the New York Post:

When a 27-year-old security guard confronted the group, they “struggled,” police said, and one of the suspects punched him in the face.The security guard suffered minor injuries as a result, but refused medical attention at the scene. Gomez-Izquiel was led out of the 110th Precinct station in handcuffs shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday on his way to Queens Criminal Court for his arraignment on the new robbery and petty larceny charges. The teen migrant wore a blue hoodie, sweatpants and a downtrodden expression on his face as he was escorted to an NYPD SUV, and ignored questions from reporters in both English and Spanish.

The teen had been previously charged with second-degree assault on a police officer during a mob assault in Time Square in January. Video at the time allegedly showed him with a gang of other migrants kicking two NYPD officers in the head before fleeing the scene.

