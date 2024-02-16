San Francisco to Apologize to Black Residents for Discrimination

The City of San Francisco is poised to issue a formal apology to black residents for decades of racial discrimination against them throughout its history, according to a resolution introduced Tuesday that the Board of Supervisors is likely to approve.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Dozens of people packed the San Francisco Board of Supervisors chamber Thursday to hear for the first time a resolution apologizing for the forced removal of Black communities from historic neighborhoods, ongoing tensions with the Police Department and underinvestment in key public services. A task force set up by the city released recommendations last summer suggesting reparations to the city’s Black community, including potential $5 million payments meant to rectify some of the harm caused by generations of systemic racism. The task force also recommended issuing the apology. … The seven-page draft resolution says San Francisco has a long history of creating laws, policies and institutions that have “perpetuated racial inequity in our city, much of which is difficult to document due to historical erasure.”

The apology will be a consolation prize after the city’s Office of Reparations was forced to close last year due to budget cuts.

Mayor London Breed, the city’s first back female mayor, who had initially backed radical left-wing policies to “defund the police,” later backtracked amid a massive crime wave in the city. She is also known to be opposed to paying cash reparations.

