San Francisco Admits First Non-citizen to Elections Board

San Francisco has appointed a non-citizen to its elections commission for the first time, even though she cannot vote.

Bay Area public radio station reported Thursday:

The newest member of the San Francisco Elections Commission, a seven-member civilian body that oversees and creates policy for the city’s Department of Elections, isn’t legally allowed to vote. Kelly Wong, an immigrant rights advocate, is believed to be the first noncitizen appointed to the commission. At a swearing-in ceremony administered by Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin on Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall, dozens of people gathered to commemorate the occasion. … Wong’s appointment is the result of a 2020 voter-approved measure that removed the citizenship requirement to serve on San Francisco boards, commissions and advisory bodies. Each of the commission’s seven members is appointed by a different city official, such as the mayor, city attorney or district attorney. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Wong.

As Breitbart News has noted, non-citizens are allowed to vote in San Francisco in school board elections.

It is not clear how firm the separation is between those registered to vote for school board elections and those registered to vote for all other elections.

Democrat-run jurisdictions have attempted to expand voting rights to non-citizens, hoping to capitalize on the large number of immigrants — legal and illegal — that have entered the country thanks to loose Democratic Party border policies.

Courts have usually struck these measures down, but the San Francisco system has survived court challenges thus far.

