Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was mercilessly mocked for one of her social media posts on Sunday that showcased her “girl power” in the Republican primary race — albeit without context — stating “12 Fellas Down. 1 to Go.”

The social media remark was one of several Haley posted over the weekend that critiqued runaway Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

“12 fellas down. 1 to go,” she wrote, pulling from a line she has used on the campaign trail, essentially deeming herself a fighter for remaining as the only individual in the GOP race standing after all others — all men — dropped out of the race.

“One point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running, and we were at two percent in the polls,” Haley said in her non-victory speech after losing in New Hampshire, identifying herself as a “fighter” and “scrappy.”

Haley, who credited Hillary Clinton with inspiring her to run for office in the first place, has continued to play the gender card, stating after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dropped out of the race, “May the best woman win.”

But her cheeky remark on social media — about “12 Fellas Down” with “1 to Go” — did not generate positive feedback and, in some cases, resurfaced cheating rumors as well as countless sexual jokes.

“You probably shouldn’t have tweeted this…” one individual wrote, pointing to a meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with the caption, “because of the implication.”

“This didn’t hit well,” another said as other comments poured in, including:

“OMG, talk about low hanging fruit.” “Like filling buckets of water to save the Titanic.” “Kamala Harris, hold my beer.” “You really should run these tweets past someone before hitting post.” “Has your husband been deployed overseas?” “I mean, you must have people around you to advise you not to post this kind of thing.” “The only person not in on the joke by this point is Nikki Haley.” “Stop appropriating alpha male culture.” “You been hanging out with Kamala or what?” “Your comms team really, really hates you.”

Haley also played to her gender during an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, stating definitively, “We are going to have a female president of the United States.”

“It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. And if Donald Trump is the nominee of the — in — for the Republican Party, he will not win. Every poll shows that. He will not win. And we will have a president Kamala Harris,” she added, refusing to say if she will support Trump if he is the nominee — the most likely scenario.

