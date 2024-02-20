The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) is suing election officials in Alameda County, California, which includes Oakland and Berkeley, for refusing to disclose those foreign nationals who are on the voter rolls and have voted in past elections.

This month, PILF filed a lawsuit against Alameda County Registrar of Voters Timothy Dupuis, accusing him of violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) when he failed to turn over all records related to foreign nationals voting in the area.

“For more than four months, we have been trying to obtain records about foreign nationals getting on the voter roll,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said:

Alameda County’s lack of transparency is concerning as we enter a presidential election year. The public has a right to inspect election records, including these important records that reveal mistakes and errors by election officials. [Emphasis added]

In September of last year, PILF asked Alameda County election officials for all records showing the number of foreign nationals who have had their voter registrations canceled, as well as records for each foreign national who voted before having their registration canceled.

The following month, PILF notified Dupuis that his office violated the NVRA, which requires counties and states to hand over records on voter rolls and voting history. Dupuis’ office suggested they would make such records available to PILF, if the office had them, by mid-January 2024.

Lawyers with PILF, though, said they have yet to hear back from Alameda County.

Foreign nationals being registered to vote is not uncommon, records show. For example, nearly 200 foreign nationals have been purged from Pima County, Arizona, voter rolls since 2021 — 65 percent of whom landed on the voter rolls thanks to a third-party registration drive.

Similarly, more than 220 foreign nationals have had their voter registrations canceled in Maricopa County, Arizona, since at least 2015. One foreign national had been on the county’s voter rolls for nearly 30 years.

The case is Public Interest Legal Foundation v. Dupuis, No. 3:24-cv-00679-LB in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.