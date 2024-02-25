Exclusive – Bernie Moreno: ‘100% in Favor of IVF,’ Declining Birth Rate a ‘Challenge to Our Civilization’

Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that he is “100 percent” in favor of in vitro fertilization, calling America’s declining birth rate a “challenge to our civilization.”

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered unborn children and that anyone who destroys them may be held liable. Some have worried that the ruling may impact or even stop the creation of frozen embryos through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in Alabama.

Former President Donald Trump recently called on the Alabama legislature to find a way to preserve IVF.

“Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday.

“Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby,” Trump continued. He urged the Alabama legislature to “act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama.”

Moreno said, “I’m 100 percent in favor of IVF. I think any policies that I put forward, Matt, are going to be policies that encourage families to have kids. So, whatever we can do to have more children for America is fantastic, as you know, we’re not even keeping up with current birth rates. So, we’re seeing a decline in birth rates, we’re not even having a replacement rate right now, that is a challenge to our civilization and our way of life. So, any policies that encourage more babies, I’m 100 percent in favor of, including IVF.”

Moreno also said during a recent debate:

As a United States senator, I will make sure that we have policies that it would make it less expensive to have kids. My two daughters now have three kids, it’s really expensive to have kids. Number two, make it less expensive to raise them. Number three, make sure that women have access to good health care.

Moreno said that the United States needs to have a “pro-life culture.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.