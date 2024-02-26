An explosive device was detonated outside of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office early Saturday morning, he said in a statement on Monday.

Marshall said that “no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion.”

“In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery,” Marshall said. “Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.”

The announcement did not say if the detonation caused any damage or if there were any suspects or a known motive.

When asked if the incident could be related to Marshall’s stance on in vitro fertilization (IVF), Amanda Priest, spokesperson for Marshall’s office, told CNN that media should “not jump to conclusions about a specific issue.”

One day before the incident, Marshall announced that his office had no intention of using a recent Alabama Supreme Court decision to prosecute families pursuing IVF or IVF providers.

“[Marshall] has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting I.V.F. families or providers,” Katherine Robertson, the office’s chief counsel, said in a statement.

In February, the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered unborn children under state law and that anyone who destroys them may be held liable under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

The ruling has raised complex legal and ethical questions and has sent Democrats and Republicans scrambling to introduce legislation to protect IVF in the state. At least three clinics in Alabama have reportedly paused IVF services following the ruling.

