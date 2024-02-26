Peter Schweizer’s ‘Blood Money’ Rockets to #1 on Amazon

Peter Schweizer’s Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans rocketed to #1 on Amazon’s Best Sellers list on Monday, one day before its highly anticipated February 27 release.

Additionally, Blood Money landed as the #2 best seller at Barnes and Noble as well.

Blood Money is the result of a two-year investigation by Schweizer, the president of the GAI and a senior contributor to Breitbart News, as well as his team of forensic investigators. Together, they traced hundreds of billions of dollars in suspect money linked to China’s undeclared war on the U.S., sifting through “restricted” Chinese military documents and a “mountain of American financial records.” Blood Money’s cover, notably, features President Joe Biden, Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Neville Roy Singham, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

As Breitbart News previewed, the book has “939 endnotes totaling 89 pages; no unnamed sources; leaked documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Justice (DOJ); restricted Chinese military documents and reports; leaked Mexican internal communications; internal communications from U.S. officials; and Chinese corporate records.”

Many big names have teased the revelations in the book leading up to its release. Former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), a Government Accountability Institute (GAI) Distinguished Fellow, teased the seven-time New York Times bestselling author’s book, warning that the “shocking revelations” will “rock Washington D.C.”

Shocking revelations with source materials backing up the facts. I have read the book. This will rock Washington D.C.

Fox News host Mark Levin described Blood Money as “jaw-dropping” during a recent episode of Life, Liberty & Levin.

“It’s stunning in the breadth to which communist China owns our government. It’s stunning in the extent to which it affects our society. It is stunning by the fact that we have a president, the United States, and a family. As Peter has reported before, that basically has taken tens of millions of dollars from this government, which I think is one of the reasons why they don’t stand up to communist China,” Levin said, describing the book as a “the Bible on what communist China is doing to our country, the politicians they bought off and the politicians that are soft on them.”

Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans is set to publish on February 27.