Chaffetz: ‘Shocking Revelations’ in ‘Blood Money’ Will ‘Rock Washington D.C.’

Former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) teased seven-time New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer’s upcoming book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, warning that the book’s “shocking revelations” will “rock Washington D.C.”

“Shocking revelations with source materials backing up the facts,” Chaffetz, a Government Accountability Institute (GAI) Distinguished Fellow, wrote.

“I have read the book. This will rock Washington D.C.,” he warned:

The book’s official release is Tuesday, February 27, and it is the result of a two-year investigation by Schweizer — the president of the GAI and a senior contributor to Breitbart News — and his team of forensic investigators, who traced hundreds of billions of dollars in suspect money linked to China’s undeclared war on the U.S., sifting through “restricted” Chinese military documents and what Amazon’s book description describes as a “mountain of American financial records” and also “tracking US political lead­ers’ investments and family businesses.”

Blood Money is under a strict embargo; and while little is publicly known about the book, its cover features President Joe Biden, Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Neville Roy Singham, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“It’s often said that China is in a cold war with America. The reality is far worse: the war is hot, and the body count is one-sided,” the book’s Amazon description reads, adding that “China is killing Americans and working aggres­sively to maximize the carnage while our leaders remain passive and, in some cases, compliant.”

“Why?” it asks, adding that Schweizer once again “unloads bombshell after bombshell, exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s covert operations in the American drug trade, social justice movement, and medical establishment to sow chaos and deca­dence in the United States.”

Hours after its cover was revealed, the book skyrocketed to #1 on Amazon’s “Movers & Shakers” list. Blood Money currently sits at #53 on Amazon following the its announcement.

On Friday afternoon, it reached #10 on Amazon’s Best Sellers in Political & Social Sciences and is a #1 Best Seller in Political Parties.

Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans comes out on February 27 and is available now for pre-order.