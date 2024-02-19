‘Blood Money’ Contains 939 Endnotes; Leaked Documents from FBI, DHS, DOJ; Restricted Chinese Military Documents; No Unnamed Sources

Peter Schweizer’s soon-to-be-released book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans contains 939 endnotes totaling 89 pages; no unnamed sources; leaked documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Justice (DOJ); restricted Chinese military documents and reports; leaked Mexican internal communications; internal communications from U.S. officials; and Chinese corporate records.

U.S. senators, members of Congress, and Capitol Hill staffers are reportedly already privately discussing the national security implications of the embargoed book’s revelations. “I have read the book,” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz tweeted on Friday. “This will rock Washington D.C.” Chaffetz added that Blood Money’s “shocking revelations” have “source materials backing up the facts.”

Peter Schweizer, who is a Breitbart News senior contributor and the president of the Government Accountability Institute, is a seven-time New York Times bestselling investigative journalist whose past books have sparked FBI investigations, led to the resignation of members of Congress, and been the driving force behind bipartisan congressional anti-corruption reform laws.

Schweizer’s last three works—Secret Empires, Profiles in Corruption, and Red-Handed—were all #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Politico exclusively reported last Wednesday that Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans will reveal China’s “Disintegration Warfare” plans to kill Americans and sow social chaos and show a pattern of U.S.—China money flows, which Schweizer and his team of forensic investigators reportedly spent two years tracking.

Blood Money’s book cover features California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Neville Roy Singham, President Joe Biden, Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as well as images of drugs, guns, and stacks of cash.

According to Amazon, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans runs 320 pages in length. The book, published by HarperCollins, comes out on February 27 and is available now for pre-order.