Former President Donald Trump should focus on young voters and women to win the presidential election in November, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) told Breitbart News during CPAC 2024 last week.

“In order to win in 2024, Trump needs to focus on millennials, Gen Zs, and women,” Cammack told Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie at the conference in National Harbor, Maryland. “Because those are some of the toughest demographics for him. And I’ve actually talked to Trump about this personally.”

“I think if we’re going to be successful, we have to get those voting blocs,” she added. “Those are some of the toughest voting blocks to break into, and I think they’re really, really ripe for the picking right now.”

Recent polling has shown Trump closing in on Joe Biden with young voters. An Axios + Generation Lab Youth poll released earlier this month found that 48 percent of U.S. adults ages 18 to 34 would vote for Trump and 52 percent would vote for incumbent President Joe Biden. In December, A New York Times/Siena poll showed Trump leading Biden by six points with voters under 30. An NBC News poll in November also showed Trump leading Biden by four points with voter voters under 35.

Those results are significant given that Gen Z and millennial voters favored Biden by 20 points in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center.

Women voters are harder won, with a stronger majority showing support for Biden than Trump in recent polling. Biden has notably revolved his reelection campaign around the issue of abortion — a strategy likely designed to bludgeon Republicans and appeal to a wide swath of women and young voters accustomed to 50 years of the “right” to abortion invented under the now-defunct Roe v. Wade decision.