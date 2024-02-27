An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is now accused of sexually abusing a girl in Campbell County, Virginia.

Renzo Mendoza Montes, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with carnal knowledge of a child without force and one felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child in Campbell County.

According to local police, Montes knew the 14-year-old female victim and the incident occurred in January just months after he was released into the United States after arriving at the southern border in September 2023.

“We are especially sensitive to the fact that these crimes involve a young juvenile who lives here within our community,” Campbell County Sheriff Whit Clark told the media. “Like any criminal investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, upholding the integrity of a case is a priority for our department and the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

Montes is among millions of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior since President Joe Biden took office. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that from January 2021 through December 2023, DHS welcomed 6.2 million illegal aliens to the U.S. — a foreign population that is nearly twice the annual American birth rate.

Police are not releasing additional information on the incident because of the case involving a child but an investigation is ongoing.

Montes remains held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bail.

