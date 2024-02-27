Senate Republicans on ‘Blood Money’: ‘Joe Biden Is Compromised’

President Joe Biden is “compromised,” Senate Republicans concluded on Tuesday following the official release of Peter Schweizer’s Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

Senate Republicans made the declaration on social media, linking to a piece on Breitbart News highlighting one of the findings in the seven-time New York Times’s bestseller’s book.

“JOE BIDEN IS COMPROMISED,” Senate Republicans wrote, appealing to a piece highlighting how the Biden family bagged $5 million from the business partner of Chinese criminal gang leader, the “White Wolf,” who helped create the devastating fentanyl pipeline ravaging the United States:

As detailed in Blood Money, the Bidens developed a business partnership with a Chinese tycoon named Ye Jianming, who was the chairman of CEFC China Energy Co., when Biden served as vice president. This company had “strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party,” as Breitbart News detailed:

Throughout Ye’s relationship with the Bidens, he “showered” some members of the Biden family with money, Schweizer reported. Hunter Biden received a three-carat diamond worth $80,000; and in July 2017, Ye’s company gave the Bidens a $5 million, interest-free, forgivable loan.

Hunter spoke to Ye on a “regular basis,” Hunter explained in an email. According to Schweizer, Ye also had a partnership with Zhang Anle, the former leader of a Chinese triad called the United Bamboo Gang (UBG). Zhang Anle, who was also known as the “White Wolf,” became an important partner of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

Blood Money reports:

Ye and White Wolf set up the Shanghai Zhenrong Petroleum Company together. White Wolf’s gang, UBG, also has a “partnership” with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and helps them in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the United States. UBG helped to turn “the Sinaloa Cartel into the King of Fentanyl,” according to a Mexican investigation of the cartel. White Wolf had been arrested and convicted in the 1980s on drug-trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States. The UBG is involved extensively in the international drug trade, having sold heroin in the United States for decades. As one government report stated, “It is believed the gang is active in several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and various California cities. The UBG has built up a sophisticated network capable of supplying members with guns, narcotics, and fraudulent identifications.” White Wolf also has close ties with the Beijing government; senior Communist Party officials call him “Big Brother.” The fact that a Chinese businessman who showered millions on the Bidens is partners with a crime syndicate partnering in the distribution of fentanyl into the United States might be shocking enough. But there is more.

The reaction from Senate Republicans follows that of other notable figures, including Mark Levin, who described Blood Money as “jaw-dropping” and “the Bible on what communist China is doing to our country, the politicians they bought off and the politicians that are soft on them.”



Blood Money surged to the coveted #1 slot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list on Monday, a day before its release, and it remained there on Tuesday as well.

Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, published by HarperCollins, is available now in hardcover, e-book, and audio book.