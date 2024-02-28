Kamala Harris: Government Will Pay College Students to Register Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed on Tuesday that the government could pay college students to register voters.

Harris said that students could receive the funds from the work-study federal program that pays a student’s wages while employed at a part-time job.

“We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students,” Harris said. “For example, we have, under the Federal Work-Study program, now allow students to get paid through Federal Work-Study to register people and to be non-partisan poll workers.”

“As we know, this is important for a number of reasons. One, to engage our young leaders in this process and activate them in terms of their ability to strengthen our communities,” she added.

The vice president’s proposal attracted more than a few detractors, believing it would be a use of taxpayer funds for political purposes.

“Biden signed EO14019 ordering federal govt to use taxpayer $ to mobilize (his) voters,” said Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) on X. “@StephenM has FOIAed details, and I’ve sought them in Congress, but Biden is hiding them. Sounds like the election-year plan is underway.”

As noted by MyNBC, young voters have been virtually split between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, according to various polls.

“Were the election to be held now between the two candidates, 52% would vote for Biden compared to 48% who would choose the presumed GOP nominee, former President Trump,” it added. “Gen Z and millennial voters could prove to be a key demographic in the election.”

