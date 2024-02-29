Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup — even with third-party candidates included, the latest Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 election for president were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican, and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

Across the board, Trump has a six-point lead over Biden, garnering 48 percent support to Biden’s 42 percent support. Another nine percent do not know or remain unsure.

Trump enjoys more support from his base, 90 percent, than Biden does with his base, 82 percent, and Trump also has an advantage among independent voters, garnering 42 percent to Biden’s 39 percent.

When leaners are included, Trump leads Biden 53 percent to 47 percent.

Trump maintains his lead over Biden when independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is added to the mix. In that scenario, Trump leads with 42 percentage points, followed by 35 percent who go for Biden and 15 percent who back RFK Jr. Another eight percent remain unsure. When leaners are included, Trump continues to lead Biden with a seven-point advantage, leading with 44 percent to Biden’s 37 percent and RFK Jr.’s 18 percent. Once again, independents break for Trump:

🇺🇲 NATIONAL POLL: Harvard/Harris Trump 53% (+6)

Biden 47%

—

Trump 44% (+7)

Biden 37%

RFK Jr. 18%

—

Trump 44% (+8)

Biden 36%

RFK Jr 17%

Stein 2%

West 1%

—

With leaners | 2/21-22 | 2,022 RV https://t.co/EvKhRG3xuD pic.twitter.com/PSE0NOLY02 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 26, 2024

The survey was taken February 21-22, 2024, among 2,022 registered voters and comes as Trump continues to showcase a strong contrast between himself and the Democrat incumbent, pointing to the major immigration crisis that is continuing to cost American lives.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens! The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened!” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social:

The monster who took her life illegally entered our Country in 2022…and then was released AGAIN by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a CHILD!! When I am your President, we will immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History! May God Bless Laken Riley and her family!!! Our prayers are with you!

His remarks come as many call for Trump to make the election a direct referendum on Biden, namely, by focusing on the immigration crisis at the southern border.