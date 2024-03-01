The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week opted to drastically shorten the isolation period for those who contract the coronavirus, showcasing the stunning shift toward the illness — which prompted officials to shut down businesses, force mask-wearing, and even encourage some to limit or skip holiday gatherings during the pandemic just a few years ago.

The CDC made the announcement on Friday, reducing the number of days of isolation and stating that an individual with the coronavirus can resume activities after they are fever-free for at least 24 hours. In other words, the CDC, after years of hysteria, is now treating the coronavirus like other common respiratory viruses, including the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

CDC is encouraging those who choose to end their isolation to still wash their hands and, perhaps, wear a mask if they are in close quarters with another individual.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said the goal is to “continue to protect those at risk for severe illness, while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed,” according to the New York Times.

The latest change reflects a drastic shift over the years, as federal health officials stoked the flames of fear during a time of uncertainty, even waging war on those who refused to get vaccinated. In December 2020, for example, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans against traveling for Christmas.

“Sometimes it’s absolutely necessary, but to the extent possible, don’t travel; don’t congregate together. I know how difficult that is,” Fauci said at the time.

“We all have a strong degree of empathy knowing — and myself included — about wanting to be with your family, wanting to have a large Christmas dinner with family and friends over. Right now, that just should not be done,” he added.

That same month, both Fauci and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) issued a dire warning to Americans, asserting that Americans who choose to gather with their families for the holidays were being irresponsible.

“But it’s about personal responsibility and community concern, and I’m telling you compliance is a major issue for us here,” Cuomo said at the time, as they both warned that January 2021 could be a “dark time” if compliance was not kept.

One year later, ahead of the Christmas season in 2021, Fauci continued his dire warnings, urging Americans to tell their unvaccinated family members to stay away from holiday gatherings.

It is now widely known that the coronavirus vaccine does not prevent transmission of the virus, nor does it prevent one from contracting it, either, despite claims made by President Biden in the past. Further, Biden routinely demonized Americans who did not buy the claims about the virus made by federal health officials, accusing them of peddling “dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media.”

As time has gone on, the CDC has quietly taken its foot off the gas pedal on the coronavirus, first reducing the period of isolation from ten days to five, and now treating it largely like every other common respiratory illness.