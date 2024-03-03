House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) endorsed Pennsylvania businessman Dave McCormick to oust Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Jordan said in a video obtained by Breitbart News:

Hello, Jim Jordan here. I’m proud to endorse Dave McCormick for the United States Senate. We need people in office who are going to fight for the values and principles that make America the greatest nation ever, and Dave is that kind of guy. He’s tough, his background in the sport of wrestling, his service service to our country, winner of the Bronze Star, he’s exactly what we need at this point in American history fighting for us. So, I want to encourage everyone to make sure that they vote for Dave McCormick, send him to the United States Senate, and go do what he told the voters he would do: fight for the values and principles that make America special. Thank you.

Congressman Jim Jordan

McCormick hopes to unseat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in a state that former President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and nearly won again in the 2020 presidential election.

McCormick hopes to revitalize the country by boosting the Keystone State’s energy agenda. He recently unveiled in a speech his plan to make Pennsylvania and America energy dominant. This includes unleashing oil and gas production domestically; embracing an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy to support energy production, including nuclear; and leveraging America’s bountiful resources as a source of geopolitical strength.

He said during his speech:

There is no better place to talk about the importance of energy to our Commonwealth and our country than right here in Western Pennsylvania. America’s first oil refinery was built in Pittsburgh in 1853. And the first commercially successful oil well in our nation’s history was drilled in Titusville in 1861. These milestones sparked an energy revolution that fueled America’s economy and made our nation a global energy power. … If elected, I will work hard every day to unleash the energy future that Pennsylvania and America deserve. A future where cheap and abundant American energy powers our nation and the world while protecting the environment, leaving our country better off for my children and their generation.

McCormick also attacked Lancaster City Council’s decision not to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “days after” 22-year-old Laken Riley’s murder allegedly at the hand of illegal alien.

He wrote, “I stand with @SenatorAument, @SenatorMartinPA and @SenatorGebhard in their call for the Council to rescind this dangerous decision.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.