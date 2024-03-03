Exclusive – Mike Soboleski: ‘Unbelievable’ Maine Offering Migrants Free Rent Before Veterans, Homeless

Maine second congressional district Republican candidate Mike Soboleski told Breitbart News Saturday it is “unbelievable” that his state would offer “economic migrants” two years of free rent before helping the homeless and veterans.

Soboleski, a state representative, hopes to oust Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in the Pine Tree State’s second congressional district.

He spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the state government plans to spend $13 million to construct apartment complexes for illegal aliens where some could be housed for two years of free rent. The complex has been described as the “Taj Mahal” for illegals, and the plan took some heat from residents in Brunswick.

Soboleski described many of these illegal border crossers as “economic migrants,” explaining that many of these people are trying to obtain benefits being doled out by state governments such as Maine’s.

“We’re paying their bills,” Soboleski told Breitbart News Saturday.

“Unbelievable, we have veterans, homeless, children, that we need to take care of,” he continued.

The Maine state representative said America needs to finish the wall on the southern border and reinstate former President Donald Trump’s Remain-in-Mexico policy. He also called to reinstate Trump’s Operation Legend that sought to clean up inner cities.

Soboleski hopes to oust Golden, who represents a battleground congressional district.

He said he would challenge Golden’s record of enabling President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda, including voting for the Inflation Reduction Act, and call out Golden’s call to take law-abiding citizens’ firearms.

“The second congressional district is the number one in the nation, military veterans and veteran-aligned families. We’re number one in the nation, biggest per capita. I’m a Marine Corps. veteran just like Jared Golden, so I have the grounds there to go toe to toe and stand there and say, ‘Marine, why did you vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, why did you vote for D.C. statehood? Why are you trying now to take people’s AR’s [Armalite Rifle 15s] based on the tragedy in Lewiston, and it was a tragedy, but you don’t throw them in the same exact basket as a deranged killer.’ He’s very vulnerable right now. I have the experience, I’m forward-thinking, I have the solution, I’m in the state legislature right now, I work on a lot of big issues in our state, bringing them to the forefront.”

He also said that he has fought to champion veterans’ rights in the state legislature, combated transgender bathroom policies in the state, and worked to protect the Second Amendment.

