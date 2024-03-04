The controversial Catholic media outlet Church Militant, which earned a reputation for its aggressive attacks on the institutional church, will reportedly be shutting its doors for good in the wake of its founder, Michael Voris, stepping down from leadership and a pending $500,000 defamation suit.

“Church Militant, the controversial Catholic media outlet that has for years maintained a reputation for combative and antagonistic coverage of Catholic figures and issues, will cease operations next month following a $500,000 defamation judgment against it,” reported Catholic News Agency over the weekend.

“Boston-based law firm Todd & Weld said in a press release this week that Church Militant had “’agreed to the entry of a judgment against it in the amount of $500,000′ in a defamation lawsuit brought by Father Georges de Laire, the judicial vicar of the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire,” it added.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2019 article that Church Militant published wherein the author, canonist Marc Balestrieri, made the claim of having “talked to a number of anonymous sources who allegedly made negative comments about Father de Laire both personally and professionally.”

After De Laire filed the suit against Balestriei and Church Militant, neither one was “unable to identify a single source who said anything negative about Father de Laire,” Todd & Weld said, adding that the article had been written in “an attempt to discredit Father de Laire” and the Diocese of Manchester.

The law firm further said that St. Michael’s Media, the parent company of Church Militant, “will cease all operations of Church Militant by the end of April 2024.”

Church Militant has not commented on the matter. The news comes months after the company’s founder, Michael Voris, announced he would be resigning after allegedly violating the apostolate’s “morality” clause.