President Joe Biden faulted the establishment media on Monday, claiming they do not accurately report on former President Donald Trump.

Polling shows media bias favors the Democrats. It also shows 58 percent of Democrats trust the establishment media, while only 11 percent of Republicans do, along with 29 percent of independents.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Biden claimed Trump is a serious threat to democracy and alleged the media fails to take full account of Trump.

“It’s like you’ve all become numbed by it,” he told the reporter for the New Yorker.

“How can we, as a democracy, elect anyone President who says violence is appropriate?” Biden questioned about Trump’s America First agenda.

Biden also claimed he does not believe that Trump would concede if he were to win reelection. “Losers who are losers are never graceful,” he alleged. “I just think that he’ll do anything to try to win. If—and when—I win, I think he’ll contest it. No matter what the result is.”

Biden’s claims were followed by White House adviser Mike Donilon detailing a strategy to make democracy Biden’s top 2024 issue. Democracy, however, is not a top three issue for voters, polling shows.

Donilon claimed that by November the campaign’s focus “will become overwhelming on democracy. I think the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of January 6th,” he told the New Yorker.

That strategy was rebuffed by Obama’s former adviser David Axelrod. “I’m pretty certain in Scranton they’re not sitting around their dinner table talking about democracy every night,” he told the magazine.

“The Republican message is: The world’s out of control and Biden’s not in command. That’s the entire message—Trump, the strongman, is the solution. I think you have to be thinking about how you counter that, and how you deal with fears about Biden’s condition,” he added.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.