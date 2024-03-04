Ohio state senator and United States Senate candidate Matt Dolan, a Republican, backed the idea of “racism as a public health crisis” in June 2020.

Dolan said in a statement after the death of George Floyd:

I serve with Senator Steve Huffman. I have only seen him be diligent in his work and friendly to everyone he works with. We don’t always agree, but I have not found him to be disagreeable. However, I don’t know what is in his heart, but I do know this is not the guy I thought would be an impediment to improved race relations. His words were wrong. He needs to know this language is offensive. As I have previously remarked this is a time for us to listen and provide teaching moments to one another. What I hope is not lost all the emotion, history, and opportunity for change that came out during the 12-hour Senate committee hearing on the issue of racism as a public health crisis. That legislation was brought to us by Democrat Senator Sandra Williams and the committee was led by Republican Senator Dave Burke. It was such a good hearing where so much was learned because people listened. Let’s rise above the partisanship. Knowledge, information, empathy, communication, and forgiveness will all be needed to end racism. [Emphasis added]

Dolan had also promised to pass police reform “in memory of George Floyd” at the same time:

I saw this post on social media, it summarizes how I feel:

“You keep saying — it’s horrible that an innocent black man was killed, but destroying property has to stop. Try saying — it’s horrible that property is being destroyed, but killing innocent black men has to stop.” I don’t have all the answers, but I know we must listen. The messages of activists across Ohio are being heard. Our country, our state, and our community can do better at addressing racial inequalities. Let’s not make the mistake of shouting about the lawlessness and looting while ignoring the the genuine grievances of minorities who fear the police will do them harm. In memory of George Floyd, and all others have been unjustly hurt or killed by police officers, I am ready to listen and act on the need to get judicial, bail and law enforcement reforms enacted in Ohio.

Studies have shown that efforts to end bail have been a disaster for the country. Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that 72 percent of New York City violent crime suspects freed without bail go on to commit more crimes, according to researchers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Another study found that more than 70 percent of criminal suspects released from jail without bail are rearrested for allegedly committing more crimes.

