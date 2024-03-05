Joe Biden Winner of Alabama Democrat Primary

President Biden is the projected winner of the Alabama Democrat primary race, according to early results.

Decision Desk HQ quickly called the race in Biden’s favor:

The incumbent presidential candidate won a decisive victory in the Democrat primary in the red state, which offers a total of 59 delegates on the Democrat side, seven of which are unpledged. The Democrats award the delegates on a proportional basis, and each candidate must receive at least 15 percent of the vote to qualify to receive delegates.

While Biden is expected to be the Democrat nominee, he faces some issues that could affect him in key states. For instance, while Biden won the Democrat primary in Michigan, over 100,000 chose “uncommitted” over the 81-year-old incumbent, equaling about 16 percent of Biden’s vote total.

Speaking to Breitbart News in December, former President Donald Trump described Biden as a “cheater,” “scoundrel,” and a “bad guy” who has “always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy.”

“I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said.

“So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is,” Trump continued. “But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”