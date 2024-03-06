Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake said her Democrat opponent is “on the verge of being a full-blown Marxist,” making the remarks during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily following the news of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) not seeking reelection.

Sinema made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.” This announcement officially takes her off the table in the Arizona Senate race, which has Lake on the Republican side and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on the Democrat side.

“I just think there’s no path to victory for her. I mean, we’ve done the polling. I’m sure she’s done the polling. Everyone’s done the polling and she can’t win,” Lake said of the news of Sinema not seeking reelection.

“I’m about working together as well, but some of the things that that she was working toward … especially with that last piece of legislation, which was just disastrous when it came to securing our border because it didn’t secure the border. And I think there’s times for compromise, and there’s times where you have to stand up and say no, we can’t compromise when it comes to the safety and security of the American people,” the Trump-endorsed candidate said.

Lake added that the American people want to send “fighters” to Washington, DC,who are “going to stand up for We the People and put America first.”

Further, Lake said her opponent, Gallego, “does not represent” the spirit of Arizona. He “makes Mark Kelly looks conservative,” she said.

“He’s responsible along with Biden for the wide open border and the crime wave we’re seeing, yet he wants to take away our Second Amendment rights,” Lake said, adding that he has “threatened ICE agents for doing their jobs, enforcing immigration laws.”

“He’s attended defund the police rallies,” she said, adding, “This guy is right there on the verge of being a full-blown Marxist.”

“He supports biological males competing with our girls and young women in high school and college sports. He voted to allow illegals to vote. I mean, that’s the plan — nine million people have poured across. They want all of them to sign up to vote. And he supports a bill that would raise gas prices by $1. Right now Arizonans are struggling. They can’t even afford to fill their cars up. And he wants to raise gas prices,” she said, describing him as “out of touch.”

“We’re going to beat him. We’re going to defeat him and we’re going to take the needs of the people of Arizona to Washington, DC, and stand up for them and secure that border with President Trump,” Lake added.

