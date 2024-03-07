A cadre of anti-Israel protesters joined together to block President Joe Biden’s motorcade while on his way to the State of the Union Address on Thursday night.

Video of the moment went viral. Take a look:

🚨 #BREAKING: PROTESTORS ARE BLOCKING BIDEN’S MOTORCADE ROUTE TO THE CAPITOL FOR STATE OF THE UNION Seems like it’s getting spicy already 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LAB0nBPaVR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 8, 2024

“We do not agree that corporations get to have more rights than us and the people in Gaza,” a woman could be heard shouting over a megaphone.

“Shame!” the protesters chanted.

Others were heard shouting, “Genocide Joe,” while others called him a “Criminal.”

Since the October 7 massacre in Israel last year at the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas, anti-Israel protesters have blocked parade routes, surrounded the White House, and delayed the president from giving a speech at an event in New York.

In November of last year, the White House denounced those calling Biden “Genocide Joe.” Speaking with New York Post reporter Steve Nelson, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the nickname “Genocide Joe” inappropriate while standing on the side of free speech.

“We’re not worried about nicknames and bumper stickers. I mean, it’s First Amendment free speech. The president’s focused on … making sure that we can continue to support Israel as they fight a terrible terrorist group, Hamas,” Kirby said.

Kirby said that the term “genocide” has been misapplied, given that Hamas wants the extermination of Jews.

“People can say what they want on the sidewalk, and we respect that. That’s what the First Amendment is about. But this word genocide is getting thrown around in a pretty inappropriate way by lots of different folks,” he said.

“What Hamas wants, make no mistake about it, is genocide. They want to wipe Israel off the map. They’ve said so publicly on more than one occasion, in fact, just recently. And they’ve said that they’re not going to stop,” he added.

Recent polls show that Joe Biden will have a difficult time retaining young voters this election due to his staunch support of Israel.

