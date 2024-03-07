Donald Trump Calls for Debates Against Biden ‘ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!’

Former President Donald Trump made it clear this week that he is solely focused on President Joe Biden and the general election, calling for debates against Biden “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”

Trump, who was criticized by his former Republican primary opponents — namely, Nikki Haley — for refusing to debate, is more than ready, he said, to face off against Biden, even if the debates are run by what he referred to as the “Corrupt DNC.”

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!” Trump said, issuing the challenge.

“The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD),” he continued. “I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”:

Trump’s call for debates follows his massive Super Tuesday victories, which prompted Nikki Haley to drop out of the race, effectively making Trump the presumptive Republican nominee, as affirmed by the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump faced much criticism from his former GOP competitors throughout the primary for refusing to participate in the debates, which he largely viewed as a waste of time given his dominance in the primaries and polls. But in the end, even Haley refused to participate in debates after bizarrely accusing Trump of hiding despite his consistent efforts to offer counterprogramming during several GOP debates — from meeting with striking autoworkers in Michigan to holding rallies.

“He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden. I look forward to it,” Haley said at the time.

She formally dropped out on Wednesday but, notably, failed to endorse Trump, asserting that he must “earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him.”

It remains unclear when the first debate between Trump and Biden will be, but Trump also announced on Truth Social that he plans to offer a “LIVE, Play by Play of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.”

Trump plans to correct all of Biden’s “inaccurate” statements in what he described as “rapid response.” Particularly, Trump said he will respond to inaccurate statements on the border as well as the weaponization of the Department of Justice, FBI, district attorneys, and attorneys general.

“It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!” Trump added: