President Joe Biden, 81, will use the State of the Union address to attack President Donald Trump on his age.

Biden, whom the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” will level an attack against his political opponent. Trump appears perfectly robust.

A whopping 64 percent of voters believe Biden is not mentally fit, Quinnipiac polling recently found.

Mental fitness: 34 percent said yes, 64 percent said no

Politico reported Biden’s remark:

My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.

As Biden walks into the House chamber Thursday evening, his health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times in 2023.

Biden continues to suffer from neuropathy in his feet and a stiffened gait, White House Physician Kevin O’Connor reported after the president’s annual physical.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, suggested some link could exist between his physical health and his cognitive ability.

“Some neurologists have told me that this gateway — your feet are kind of glued to the floor — is more consistent with fluid on the brain or possibly not enough blood flow to areas of the brain,” he told Fox News on Thursday. “I’m not saying he has that; I haven’t examined him. But we didn’t see any imaging of the brain, MRI, and again, no cognitive testing.”

“The American public is questioning his cognitive ability because of the frequent lapses he’s had in memory,” he added.

Several lawmakers previously requested Biden take a cognitive test. He has not.