President Joe Biden gaffed at the State of the Union address on Thursday by asking those in attendance if they wanted to fly on Air Force One to Moscow, a nation fighting Ukraine, which Biden backs with military support.

“I’m gonna get in trouble for saying this, but anybody wanna get in Air Force One with me and fly to Toronto, Berlin, Moscow — and well, Moscow apparently,” Biden mumbled. “I mean, excuse me…”

It was not immediately clear what Biden referenced.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.