A six-figure ad buy, set to run during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Thursday evening, blames his administration for releasing an illegal alien into the United States who is now accused of murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia.

The $700,000 ad buy from the nonprofit Building America’s Future will run in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin — all critical swing states in this year’s presidential election.

“Laken Riley should have been able to go on a run in broad daylight without being murdered by an illegal immigrant. But Joe Biden promised not to deport illegal immigrants,” the ad begins.

On Feb. 22, Riley was found murdered in a wooded area on the University of Georgia campus after she had gone for a morning run. The following day, 26-year-old illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela was arrested and charged with her murder.

Ibarra had been released into the United States interior from the U.S.-Mexico border in September 2022 thanks to Biden’s parole pipeline, which frees tens of thousands of illegal aliens every week.

“So when Jose Ibarra crossed into America illegally, he was not deported. He was not put in jail. Biden also supported sanctuary cities,” the ad continues.

In August 2023, months before Riley’s murder, Ibarra was arrested and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child in the sanctuary city of New York City. Before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could issue a detainer for Ibarra, he was released from jail.

Then, in October 2023, Ibarra was issued a citation for shoplifting some $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Athens. In December 2023, when Ibarra failed to appear in court for the charges, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

“[W]hen Jose Ibarra was arrested in New York City for endangering a child, he was freed a second time. Ibarra went to Georgia where he beat Laken Riley to death,” the ad states. “How many more killers has Biden set free?”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.