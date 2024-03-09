Donald Trump Rocks UFC Fight, Crowd Goes Wild

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president in 2024, appeared at the UFC fight on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, where a sold-out crowd went wild as he entered the stadium.

As Trump walked in alongside UFC’s chief Dana White, the UFC event organizers gave him walk-in music and the crowd went wild:

DONALD TRUMP IS IN THE BUILDING! 🇺🇸#UFC299 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/17fpb0T7bA — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 10, 2024

Some reporters even noted that the crowd shouted “USA!” and “Fuck Joe Biden!” when Trump appeared:

Thousands erupt in cheers as Donald Trump enters a Miami arena where he’s watching a UFC match in the front row. The crowd later chanted “USA” and “F— Joe Biden.” Earlier today at a Georgia rally, he said the fights “might be a little tamer than the election business.” pic.twitter.com/9DaTJpQYCm — Stephanie Lai (@stephaniealai) March 10, 2024

Trump has regularly appeared at UFC events in recent years and is an avid fan of the sport.

Earlier in the day, Trump rallied with supporters in Georgia–competing with Democrat President Joe Biden, who was also campaigning in the state. Trump’s event drew thousands, while Biden’s crowd was minimal.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Biden’s Atlanta event only drew “dozens.” Meanwhile, in Rome, Georgia, Trump–according to the Northwest Georgia News–drew thousands.

Trump just wrapped up the GOP nomination for president and became the presumptive nominee for the third straight presidential election earlier this week with blowout victories on Super Tuesday. Biden, meanwhile, spent Thursday evening yelling at Congress in what observers agree was the most partisan and divisive State of the Union address in modern memory.